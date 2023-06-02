LEBANON, Pa. - The Lebanon County District Attorney says she is seeking the death penalty in Tuesday’s triple homicide that left two children and a 19-year-old dead. A 4th person was also injured.

The Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office has filed a Notice of Aggravating Circumstances against Alex Torres-Santos.

Torres-Santos, 22, was charged with multiple counts of homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, and other firearm-related offenses.

The filing of a Notice of Aggravating Circumstances is statutorily mandated in cases where the prosecution intends to seek the death penalty, reports the DA's Office.

Investigators arrested Torres-Santos and 16-year-old James Fernandez-Reyes in connection with the shooting in Lebanon County that took three lives, a 19-year-old man and two boys, just 8 and 9 years old.

Authorities are still looking for a third person.

The deadly shootings happened Tuesday night in the 400 block of North 5th Street in Lebanon. The three victims who died were on a back porch at the time.

The 4th person shot was a neighbor in a different house.

“In my fourteen years as a Lebanon County prosecutor and in my nearly four years as the District Attorney, we have not filed a Death Penalty Notice in any case,” District Attorney Pier Hess Graf stated. “No other murder committed during my time as the D.A. has risen to the specific legal standard necessary to seek death for the killer. This case meets that standard.”

Authorities say Torres-Santos was out on bail for two prior shootings. He was on house arrest at the time of the killings and was wearing a GPS ankle monitor.

A Gofundme account has been started for the family of the children so their bodies can be sent to Puerto Rico for burial.