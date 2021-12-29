LEBANON, Pa. — Lebanon County is mourning the loss of an elected leader who is being remembered as a "faithful husband, father, grandfather and public servant."
Commissioner William "Bill" Ames died Tuesday from complications of COVID-19, the county announced Wednesday. He was 81.
Ames, a Republican, served as one of the county's three commissioners for nearly a decade. He was in the middle of his third term.
"His consistent approach was always to be a listener, to give thoughtful consideration, and to make fair decisions," the Lebanon County commissioners' office said in a statement.
Prior to taking office in 2012, Ames served as a supervisor in South Londonderry Township. He also worked for 30 years as a teacher in the Derry Township School District in neighboring Dauphin County.
Ames and his wife, Josie, also supported countless charitable organizations and devoted their time to numerous volunteer groups and activities in the Lebanon Valley, according Edward W. Lynch Jr., chairman of the Lebanon County Republican Committee.
"Bill was deeply devoted to making Lebanon County a better place for everyone who lived here; for that we all owe him our deepest gratitude and respect," Lynch said in a statement the committee shared on its Facebook page.
Ames' funeral service is scheduled for next Thursday, Jan. 6, at 11 a.m. at the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home on West Pine Street in Palmyra. It will be preceded by a viewing at 10 a.m. as well as between 4 and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5.