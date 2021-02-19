NORTH CORNWALL TWP., Pa. - A police officer from Lebanon County is facing multiple charges related to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last month.
Authorities say North Cornwall Township patrolman Joseph Fischer posted a video of himself entering the Capitol building on Jan. 6. The video included the text "made it inside...received pepper balls and pepper sprayed. Police line was 4 deep...I made it to level two..," according to a criminal complaint.
Authorities say he yelled "charge" before charging at a line of police officers. Fischer had a physical encounter with at least one police officer, according to the criminal complaint.
The feds also say he wrote in Facebook comments that he had "no regrets."
Fischer was captured on video footage from a law enforcement database of pictures and videos from the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, according to the criminal complaint.
The charges he faces include obstruction of justice.