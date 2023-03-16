HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania lawmakers want families to have access to a resource in case of a nightmare situation.

The Child Reunification Act would make child identification kits available to all parents for free.

The kits have inkless finger printing materials, DNA collection swabs and other information that could be prepped and given to law enforcement officers if the child ever goes missing.

“When a child is missing, time is precious. Every second counts,” said state Sen. Scott Martin, who introduced the bill Thursday along with Sen. Camera Bartolotta. “Although we hope no family ever has to use these kits, having that information at their fingertips can make a world of difference when the unthinkable happens.”

The kits would be distributed by school districts to families of first-graders, and the parents would keep all of the information, unless needed.

The state senators first announced the plan in October. The proposal was dubbed Senate Bill 460, in recognition of the estimated 460,000 children who go missing in the United States each year.

Thirty-two states already have laws or resolutions enacting child reunification plans.

Read the full text of SB 460, the Child Reunification Act:

AN ACT Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An act relating to the public school system, including certain provisions applicable as well to private and parochial schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the laws relating thereto," in preliminary provisions, establishing the Child Reunification Program in the Department of Education.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a section to read:

Section 130. Child Reunification Program.--(a) The Child Reunification Program is established in the department to assist in locating and returning missing children by providing identification kits as provided in this section.

(b) Beginning with the 2023-2024 school year, and each school year thereafter, the department shall provide, to the extent money is appropriated or otherwise available to the department for the purpose, a school entity with identification kits to be distributed to the parents and legal guardians of eligible children.

(c) The department and each school entity shall post a notice on their publicly accessible Internet websites that identification kits are available to eligible children, a description of the purpose of the identification kits and instructions for a parent or legal guardian of an eligible child to opt out from receiving an identification kit for the eligible child.

(d) No later than November 15, a school entity shall distribute identification kits at no cost to the parents and legal guardians of an eligible child of the school entity unless the parent or legal guardian opts out of receiving an identification kit.

(e) The school district of residence shall make identification kits available under subsection (d) to parents and legal guardians of eligible children enrolled in home education programs under section 1327.1.

(f) A school entity shall record the number of identification kits distributed each school year and shall annually report to the department, in a manner prescribed by the department, the number of identification kits distributed.

(g) A school entity may not retain information about the parents and legal guardians who received identification kits under the program.

(h) A parent or legal guardian who receives an identification kit may submit the identification kit, along with a physical description of the eligible child, to law enforcement for the sole purpose, if the eligible child is missing, of locating and returning the eligible child to the parent or legal guardian.

(i) Information recorded in an identification kit is not a public record and is not accessible for inspection and duplication in accordance with the act of February 14, 200 8 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the "Right-to-Know Law."

(j) The department may require a school entity to return to the department undistributed identification kits or may offset the number of undistributed identification kits against the number of identification kits delivered to the school entity in the following school year.

(k) The department shall annually post a report of the total number of identification kits distributed to school entities and the number of identification kits distributed by each school entity under the program on the department's publicly accessible Internet website no later than December 31.

(l) As used in this section, the following words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Department." The Department of Education of the Commonwealth.

"Eligible child." A child enrolled in the first grade.

"Identification kit." An inkless, in-home fingerprint and DNA identification kit.

"Program." The Child Reunification Program established in this section.

"School entity." A school district, charter school, regional charter school, cyber charter school, intermediate unit and nonpublic school.

Section 2. This act shall take effect immediately. 2023D03247 - 3 -