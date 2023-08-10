Pennsylvania is among the worst states in the country when it comes to funding public schools. A few years ago, the "Level Up" program was started to add funds to the 100 districts in the state that needed it most. But many say there's still a huge gap. Legislators met Thursday afternoon to try to make that program a more permanent solution.

"We might not have working chairs," Afia Lewis, a sixth-grade math teacher from William Penn School District said during the PA House Education Committee informational meeting Thursday. "My desks are broken. At the end of the school year last year, I ran out of pencils."

Educators and legislators came from all over Pennsylvania to try to make "Level Up PA" a more permanent solution for the schools that so desperately need it.

"The topic of conversation is the Level Up funding," Pa. Rep. Peter Schweyer (D) District 134, said. "It's an important topic, it's something that's been extraordinarily helpful to a number of our school districts."

Years ago, the Pennsylvania school funding lawsuit said the state's school funding system was unconstitutional. A Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court agreed in a ruling February. That was the start of this new program.

Level Up aims to close the funding gap for the 100 schools in the state needing it most.

In our region, that includes Allentown School District, Bethlehem Area School District, Pottstown School District, Pottsville Area School District, and Reading School District.

"Level Up is something we've seen over the past few years as we've attempted to, I'll say put a Band-Aid, albeit a fairly large Band-Aid on something that we know is a problem in terms of our funding formula," PA Rep. Jesse Topper (R) Dist. 78, said.

Some legislators say the funding gap is far too big for the so-called "Band-Aid" level-up has been providing so far.

Superintendent Sarah Yoder, with the Pottsville Area School District, tells 69 News as legislators try to figure out a more sustainable solution, more funding is urgently needed.

"Level Up funds are extremely helpful," Yoder said. "However, it does not even touch the surface of the actual gap between the underfunded districts versus the districts that have more wealth."

Yoder says the funding has gone to making larger classrooms smaller. But there's still a huge disparity between her school and more wealthy ones.

"We don't have any family consumer science here at our school district," she said. "And we know that wealthy schools do have those programs."

Legislators hope to keep Level Up. But they are now are discussing a more permanent formula.