The chairman of the Lehigh County Republican Committee says Jarrett Coleman appears to have defeated longtime state Sen. Pat Browne.
The two are in a neck-and-neck race for the Republican nomination for the re-drawn 16th State Senate District.
GOP chair Joe Vichot says Lehigh and Bucks counties have certified their initial results from the May primary election, and that information shows Coleman as the winner of the Republican nomination.
The latest tally shows less than a few dozen votes separating the candidates.
Vichot says Monday is the deadline for a candidate to file a lawsuit asking for a recount.
So far, Vichot says he hasn't heard of any possible challenges by Browne.
Last week, Coleman declared victory, but Browne has not conceded.