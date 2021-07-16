HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. | Kevin Dellicker announced on Thursday his candidacy for the United States House of Representatives, in Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District.
He states he will compete in the Republican primary for the chance to challenge Democrat Susan Wild, in the 2022 general election.
“The people of the Lehigh Valley are resilient and optimistic,” said Dellicker. “They love their country and believe in the American Dream. They want freedom to live in peace and prosperity. That’s what my campaign is all about.”
Dellicker is a 35-year resident of Lehigh County who lives in Heidelberg Township, with his wife Susan and their three sons. Dellicker says he is a community volunteer, who coached 20 seasons of youth sports, serves on church council, and has held local leadership positions.
Since 2005, Dellicker has been the owner of Dellicker Strategies, a successful small business that he and Susan founded in the basement of their home. The company helps organizations upgrade their technology infrastructure and improve their cybersecurity, records show.
“We’ve helped 630 school districts enhance their broadband access, including 44 schools in Lehigh, Monroe and Northampton counties,” said Mr. Dellicker. “We’ve been helping people bridge the ‘digital divide’ for 16 years.”
Dellicker is also a 26-year veteran of the United States Armed Forces. He deployed overseas four times, including two tours each for Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring (Afghanistan) Freedom, authorities say.
“We need to talk more about the threat from the Communist Party of China,” said Dellicker. “We must act now to counter their aggressive plans before they become a belligerent superpower.”
Dellicker stated that he is running because he believes Republican voters need a choice in selecting the best candidate to challenge Democrat Susan Wild in 2022.
“The stakes are too high,” said Dellicker. “Electing a common-sense Republican next year would bring hometown values back to our House seat and could restore the balance of power in Congress.”
Dellicker says he expects to address hundreds of supporters during his six-stop Keep America Free tour.
Coordinators say that his day begins with a prayer meeting in his hometown and proceeds to Stroudsburg, Nazareth, Bethlehem, and Allentown. It culminates with a rally at Olde Homestead Golf Club in New Tripoli.
"We don't need elitists telling us what to do,” said Mr. Dellicker. “We need safe communities, good jobs and strong families. We need to keep America free."
For more information about Dellicker’s Congressional Exploratory Committee, please visit his website.