The Lehigh Valley made some history in the Pennsylvania State House this year, electing the first mother and son duo to the State House of Representatives.
Representative Milou Mackenzie, a former business owner and teacher, won the election in November.
When her son, six-term State Representative Ryan Mackenzie (R-134), asked his mom who could replace Justin Simmons for the 131st district, the answer wasn't exactly what he expected.
"I thought about it, and I prayed about it and I called Ryan up and said I think I'm gonna do it and his jaw dropped," Milou said.
"It's not something that I ever expected her to do," Ryan added.
She was always politically active, but she never expected to run herself. She was trying to find someone else to run, but they all declined.
"We have seats next to each other on the House floor so even though our offices are apart we can do our own meetings and then reconvene on the House floor," Ryan said.
They say they really didn’t think about making history during the campaign.
"We never saw it that we were making history, but that's not lost on us," Milou said. "To be there in the beautiful, beautiful building and the history all around you and you know it really just hit home if this is a historic moment."
They’re now car-pooling together to Harrisburg. They’re both Republicans but they don't expect to always have the same vote.
"We're kind of independent thinkers, but we have no problem sharing our opinions with one another," Milou said.
They're only about four weeks in but plan to work together where they can.
"We certainly have some areas of interest that are our own and some overlap, and when we can work together I think that will be fun," Ryan said.
"I just want to be a voice for us in Harrisburg," Milou said.