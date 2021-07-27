Several hospitals in our area were ranked among the top in Pennsylvania.
Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest was ranked fifth in the state, while Tower Health's Reading Hospital was #8 and St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem was #9, according to a ranking by U.S. News & World Report.
The 2021-22 report evaluated 236 hospitals in Pennsylvania, and ranked them by state and by region.
In the Allentown area, LVH was ranked No. 1 for the eighth straight year. St. Luke's was second.
Lehigh Valley Hospital was considered "high performing" in 6 adult specialties and 14 procedures/conditions.
St. Luke's was high performing in 2 adult specialties and 15 procedures/conditions.
Reading Hospital was nationally ranked #50 in pulmonology and lung surgery, and high performing in 4 adult specialties and 11 procedures/conditions.