HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor, Democrat John Fetterman, may have gotten under somebody's skin.

A provision slipped into lame-duck budget legislation Friday would ban flags not approved by lawmakers from flying at the state Capitol.

That presumably means the pro-marijuana legalization and LGBTQ- and transgender-rights flags that Fetterman hangs from his second-floor outdoor balcony.

The irreverent Fetterman said he hadn't known about the provision until told by a reporter Friday.

Democrats pointed at Republicans for inserting the authorless provision. A spokesperson for House Republicans wouldn't say whether it had anything to do with Fetterman's flags, only that it was to provide for "uniformity and decorum" for what's displayed outside the Capitol.

