Road closed sign generic

Many flooded and blocked roads around the region reopened Thursday morning, as floodwaters subsided, but several problem spots remained.

Here's a look at the bigger road issues county-by-county, according to emergency dispatchers, as of 10 a.m.:

LEHIGH COUNTY:

- Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Lehigh St in Allentown are closed

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY:

- Market Street, in Bethlehem into Freemansburg.

-Willow Park Road, between Easton Ave and Freemansburg Ave

- Route 412, between Polk Valley Rd and Apples Church Rd

- Route 611, between Nesquehoning and Cedarville

- Route 611, between S 3rd and Nesquehoning

BUCKS COUNTY:

- Many roads still a mess, especially along major creeks and the Delaware River, and mostly in the lower end of the county

MONTGOMERY COUNTY:

- Many road closures, especially further south and along the Schuylkill River

CARBON COUNTY:

- Between Jim Thorpe and Summit Hill -- Lentz Trail goes to intersection of Laurel Drive and East White Bear Drive because of wires and trees down

MONROE COUNTY:

- Only some minor road closures, the major highways are clear

- Most of Route 611 is open (Broad Street at Route 191 and Bryant St still needs to get cleared)

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY:

- Route 309 closed in both directions between Blue Mountain Drive in West Penn Twp and Route 895 in West Penn Twp; estimated to reopen at 11:30 a.m.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.