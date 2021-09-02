Many flooded and blocked roads around the region reopened Thursday morning, as floodwaters subsided, but several problem spots remained.
Here's a look at the bigger road issues county-by-county, according to emergency dispatchers, as of 10 a.m.:
LEHIGH COUNTY:
- Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Lehigh St in Allentown are closed
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY:
- Market Street, in Bethlehem into Freemansburg.
-Willow Park Road, between Easton Ave and Freemansburg Ave
- Route 412, between Polk Valley Rd and Apples Church Rd
- Route 611, between Nesquehoning and Cedarville
- Route 611, between S 3rd and Nesquehoning
BUCKS COUNTY:
- Many roads still a mess, especially along major creeks and the Delaware River, and mostly in the lower end of the county
MONTGOMERY COUNTY:
- Many road closures, especially further south and along the Schuylkill River
CARBON COUNTY:
- Between Jim Thorpe and Summit Hill -- Lentz Trail goes to intersection of Laurel Drive and East White Bear Drive because of wires and trees down
MONROE COUNTY:
- Only some minor road closures, the major highways are clear
- Most of Route 611 is open (Broad Street at Route 191 and Bryant St still needs to get cleared)
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY:
- Route 309 closed in both directions between Blue Mountain Drive in West Penn Twp and Route 895 in West Penn Twp; estimated to reopen at 11:30 a.m.