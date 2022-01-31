BETHLHEM, Pa. | ARM Lawyers, with practices in Bethlehem, Palmerton and Stroudsburg, is getting lots of calls from people who are curious if they're covered by the Navient settlement.
Earlier this month, Pennsylvania's Attorney General announced the loan service provider is providing a total of $1.85 billion to resolve allegations of predatory practices.
People with low credit scores were allegedly targeted. The suit involved 39 attorneys general.
Now, nearly 66,000 private borrowers across the country are expected to have their balances canceled.
"You have to have gone to a for profit school that was listed within the settlement, and there is a list available," said Attorney Patrick Best of ARM Lawyers. The website is listed here.
"You can see if your school was listed. It had to be within the timeframe between 2002 and 2014. Your credit score had to be below 670," he added.
About 350,000 federal loan borrowers will get $260 in restitution payments for being placed into long-term forbearances.
"If you are eligible, and your address is updated, you are going to be notified directly, so you're not going to really have to take any additional action," said Best. "If you're not covered by the settlement, and you do need to do something to manage your student loans, there are resources out there to help you."
That includes talking with federal loan servicers about income driven repayment plans.
"You can apply for public service, loan forgiveness or perhaps total and permanent disability forgiveness, " noted Best. "If you have private loans, there may be other options for you as well. They're governed by a totally different set of laws, so you would have to talk to an attorney to see if there's anything available for you."
Best says as long as the settlement is approved by the court, people will be notified about what they're getting over the next couple of months.