Some local beers have won top honors at the PA Farm Show.

Lost Tavern Brewing's "Slashing Pumpkins" won first place in the stout category. The brewery has locations in Hellertown and Bethlehem.

Saucony Creek Crewing Company, just outside of Kutztown, took first place in the porter category with its "Nordic Wind Bactic Porter."

Stoker's Brewing Company in Tamaqua had the best Belgian-style beer, called "Divine."

The PA Farm Show runs through Saturday at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.