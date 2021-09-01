A local doctor says St. Luke's hospital has severed ties with her, hours after she spoke to 69 News about her refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr. Chamanie Wheeler, a pediatrician, told us Tuesday that she and her husband, who's also a doctor, were prepared to lose their jobs because of their beliefs.

She said they are not against vaccines, but said they should have the freedom to choose for themselves.

Wheeler worked at St. Luke's Hospital's Anderson campus through a physician's group. She's still employed by that group.

But St. Luke's says it has requested that she be placed at other hospitals outside its network.

St. Luke's is among the health networks mandating vaccines for employees.

