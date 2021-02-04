The vaccine is in high demand, but questions remain, so Senator Pat Browne organized a panel of the top doctors at Lehigh Valley Health Network and Joan Bradbury, executive director of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee.
One question asked that's been a big concern for some is, can your employer force you to get the vaccine?
"It is voluntary and private employers and businesses that you might go into as a customer certainly have the flexibility to be able to create their own standard, so your employer could require that you get vaccinated, however it follows the equal opportunity employment laws from the federal government in which there are exemptions," Bradbury said.
Bradbury says that means people can opt out due to religious, medical or personal reasons.
Another caller wanted to know if the vaccine is so effective why would we need to wear a mask after?
"What we're still gathering data about is whether or not the vaccine can abort or totally prevent asymptomatic carriers of the virus and that asymptomatic infection or carriage could still allow people to spread the virus to others," said Dr. Timothy Friel with LVHN.
Friel says they are still figuring out questions about the vaccine themselves, like will you need to get a COVID vaccine every year like you do the flu shot? Dr. Friel says they're not sure about that either, but people may need to get booster shots.
"One of the things people have been focused on in the last few weeks are some of the mutations or viral variants with some of those changes we might have to, might be helpful to make some modest changes in the vaccine and then you booster people," Friel said.
But, all the experts on the panel say the best way to beat this pandemic is to get the shot.