Joe DiMeo is able to see and feel again, thanks to someone who handed him the gift of life.
He was a "regular Joe," his family says, until 2018, when a terrible car accident left him with 3rd degree burns all over his body. He lost his fingers, lips, eyelids, and with that, lost his ability to ever have a normal life. But then came a call last August from a team led by Rick Hasz.
Hasz is part of the Gift of Life, the regional organ donor program that serves Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey and Delaware. He had just spoken with a mother whose son was killed, but her son was an organ donor, and she wanted to honor his wishes. There was only a 6% chance Joe would ever find a match for a new face and hands, but this donor from our region was that match. His mother said yes.
"She wanted the world to know, that she is so proud, that her son could save the lives of others through donation, saying that he will always be my angel," Hasz said.
So as the donor's mother gave the gift, Joe's mother hoped her son's body would accept it. It was a grueling, 23-hour-surgery, with an army of 80 people involved.
But afterwards, Joe DiMeo had two new hands, and a new face. There had only been two attempts in the world to do the combined face and double hand transplant. Both failed. But Joe has changed that. And his donor did, too.
"It's those kinds of sentiments that, for me, restore the faith in humanity. We're going through some very turbulent times, and yet, during all this chaos, the neighbor helping neighbor....they're really looking beyond themselves and saying we want to make a difference and make the quality of life to be what their son had," Hasz said.
A new face, two new hands, and a second chance, thanks to a chance match, two strangers forever connected, and the gift of life.