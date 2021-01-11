The goal is to prevent a scene like what happened Wednesday from happening again in the nation's capital, or state capitals.
The FBI is warning of nationwide protests in an internal memo, saying protesters could be armed and the protests could start this week and last until January 20.
"This is like us versus them mentality. Which means they must have a supposed enemy and that enemy should be presented to the people inside a group," said Ahmet Yayla, the director for the Center of Homeland Security at DeSales University.
Yayla believes now the memo alerting law enforcement is out there won't be large-scale demonstrations in Washington D.C. or other states, but says law enforcement will have to be on alert for a long time.
"These extremist organizations are very patient. They can always choose the time, the place, and the type of attacks they are going to be carrying out," Yayla said.
The mayor of Washington D.C. isn't taking any chances. Muriel Bowser is asking people to watch the inauguration ceremony virtually.
"If I am scared of anything, it's for our democracy because we have very extreme factions in our country that are armed and dangerous," Bowser said.
We reached out to the FBI, and a spokesperson tells us they don't comment on specific intelligence. They do say "the FBI is supporting our state, local, and federal law enforcement partners with maintaining public safety in the communities we serve."
We also asked state authorities about the memo, but didn't hear back.