HARRISBURG, Pa. - The governor's race in Pennsylvania is getting clearer as a well-known Democratic candidate steps forward. There's been plenty of speculation, but now a spokesperson says Attorney General Josh Shapiro will formally announce his candidacy on Wednesday.
Chris Borick, a professor of political science and director of the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion, says as of now Shapiro is running unopposed and will most likely be the one on the general ballot in 2022.
What isn't so clear is the Republican side, which already has several candidates running and is expected to get more crowded. Borick says it may come down to one thing as to who wins that primary.
"It's an interesting dynamic in the Republican Party right now. President Trump still has a lot of appeal within the election," Borick said.
Borick says that, historically, Republicans have the advantage going in as a Democratic governor heads out.
But, history also shows a particular trend in Pennsylvania when electing a governor.
"In statewide general elections in Pennsylvania the center is usually the place that is most successful," Borick said.
So this governor's race could make history one way or another. Borick says one thing is for certain, though.
"It's going to be an expensive campaign, it's an open seat, and both parties think they have a strong chance to win this seat in 2022," Borick said.