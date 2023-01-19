WASHINGTON - There is debt ceiling drama, as the U.S. government has hit its borrowing limit. Lawmakers can't agree on a path forward.

This isn't just Washington's problem. The consequences could be costly on many levels.

Because the U.S. runs on budget deficits it must borrow huge amounts of money to pay its bills. The Treasury Department said it can basically shift $986 billion between now and June 5, mostly federal employee retirement benefits, to keep our government open.

According to the Constitution, Congress must authorize more borrowing. If June 6 comes and it doesn't, fears are a national and global financial crisis will arrive with summer.

"The good faith and credit of the federal government to issue debt, through Treasury bonds, and other federal, economic measures. It really rests on the idea that the federal government is good for it, right? That they'll pay for it," said Muhlenberg College Political Science Professor Chris Borick.

He says the safety and security of that allows markets to function and is a big reason why the U.S. dollar is such a valued international currency.

So if the federal government would say it's not taking on any more debt, like raising the debt ceiling beyond the current $31.4-trillion limit, a once rock-solid customer that pays its bills on time is no longer considered reliable.

"And when that happens it starts to affect all kinds of things. The willingness of banks to loan money, the rates that they will loan it, by the availability of currency," Borick added.

Which could impact everything from getting a home mortgage to a car loan, to potentially affecting Social Security payments, veterans' benefits, and federal employees' salaries.

Some fear a global recession that could cause millions to lose their jobs.

"You could create the conditions within the economy to cause lots of pain for everyday Americans," Borick went on to say.

In 1917, during World War I, Congress created the debt ceiling with the Second Liberty Bond Act, allowing the Treasury to not ask permission when it needed to issue bonds to pay a specific bill.

However, the President and Congress must agree on raising it. There have been roughly 80 deals to do so since the 1960's.

In 2011 fears of not raising the debt limit caused the first-ever downgrade in the U.S. credit rating, which caused stock markets to fall.

If a deal is reached, the money taken from those federal retirement accounts will be restored.