HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman is ready to run for a different office, and the Berks County native is hoping his hometown roots will play a big part in helping him win.
Democrat John Fetterman released a new campaign ad, announcing his bid for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring incumbent Republican Pat Toomey.
"You know Fetterman's style, with the 6'8 bald, 300-pound former offensive lineman. Just picturing him in the Senate is kind of a fun thing to do," laughs Dr. Randall Newnham, Professor of Political Science at Penn State Berks.
But Dr. Newnham says, Fetterman's everyman, unconventional style, is even more of a reason the Republicans will come out swinging.
"Toomey was known as really representing big banks and other big contributors and they won't wanna lose that, so it's going to be a real battle royale on both sides," he says.
In fact, the battle started brewing even before Fetterman's announcement.
Former U.S. Rep. Ryan Costello, a Chester County Republican, who is rumored to also be eyeing a run for this seat tweeted last month, "If I ran, I would smoke Fetterman in the suburbs."
That might be why Dr. Newnham says places like Berks County will be essential for a Fetterman win.
"It has been a while since we've had a Berks County linked-candidate for statewide office," Dr. Newnham says, adding "Berks County voted for Obama in 2008, but then against him in 2012 and then for Trump in both 2016 and 2020...so I think the Democrats are hoping that they can win back some here, and maybe somebody like here can help."
There's still a ways to go until 2022, but Dr. Newnham feels like this race will once again, put Pennsylvania in the national political spotlight.
"It'll be interesting!" Dr. Newnham smiles.