What was supposed to be a red wave didn't quite materialize, especially in Pennsylvania.

“I think two things happened,” said John Kincaid, Director of the Meyner Center at Lafayette College. “One was the Trump candidates, many of which are not doing well. Secondly, some of the other issues like abortion played a role in increasing the Democratic turnout."

In the Senate, polls leading up to the election narrowed in recent months, showing Oz and Fetterman in a dead heat, which didn't quite translate on election night.

Gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro also secured a larger margin of victory than was expected.

While inflation was a top issue across the country, that wasn't the case in Pennsylvania, says political scientist John Kincaid.

Exit polling found abortion to be the number-one issue among voters in the state, at 36%, followed by the economy, at 29%, followed by crime at 11%.

“The pollsters got it wrong in terms of how important abortion was,” Kincaid said. “I mean this was always a top issue but not being more important to people than inflation and the economy."

Another surprise - independents largely broke with Democrats 49%.

However, not all the polls were that off. Susan Wild and Lisa Scheller ended up with the nail biter many predicted.

Kincaid says the races underscored another factor: the quality of the candidates.

"I think the quality of the Republican candidates for Governor and Senate played a very important role here," Kincaid said. "Oz was a stronger candidate but not strong enough to overcome liabilities, one of which was not being from Pennsylvania."