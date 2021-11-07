Reaction is pouring in from local federal lawmakers following the approval of President Biden's trillion-dollar infrastructure package.
The House passed the measure late Friday night and forwarded it to the President's desk. This comes after a months-long standoff among many Democrats.
President Biden called the passage of his $1 trillion infrastructure package in Congress a "monumental step forward for the nation."
"Once in a generation investment that's going to create millions of jobs, modernizing our infrastructure, our roads, our bridges, our broadband, old range of things, turn the climate crisis into an opportunity," said President Biden.
The House voted 228-206 passing the bill late Friday night, 13 Republicans supported the legislation while six Democrats opposed it.
President Biden compared the impact of it to the construction of the interstate highway system or the transcontinental railroad.
"And it puts us on a path to win the economic competition of the 21st century that we faced with China and other large countries and the rest of the world," said President Biden.
Pennsylvania members of the House weighed in.
Republican Congressman Dan Meuser said he wants infrastructure improvements, but he cannot support trillions of dollars more in social and environmental spending proposed by Democrats.
In a statement he said in part: "I have strongly supported a standalone transportation, infrastructure, and revitalization bill for months.. I could not, however, support spending 5 trillion dollars of taxpayer dollars when I support only the 20 percent dedicated to hard infrastructure and I believe most of the other 80-percent would be detrimental to our economy, national security, and global competitiveness."
Democratic Congresswoman Susan Wild voted in favor of it saying in part: "This is a once-in-a-generation investment in our national infrastructure and will turbocharge economic growth in districts like PA-07, securing key funding for communities across America to repair our roads and bridges, increase access to broadband and clean drinking water, and create good-paying jobs."
Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick is among the Republicans who supported the bipartisan infrastructure bill. In a statement he said in part: "We are one step closer to fixing our nation's crumbling physical infrastructure. This is a victory for not only the people of Pennsylvania, but for the entire country."
The legislation had already passed the Senate in August.