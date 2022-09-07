A group was out in the Lehigh Valley Wednesday pushing for open primaries in Pennsylvania.

In a closed primary, only people registered as Democrats or Republicans can vote for their parties' nominees. And that's what exists in Pennsylvania.

Ballot PA wants to open up primaries to all independent voters. But the group's new initiative focuses on military veterans.

According to Pew Research polling, nearly half of all military veterans nationwide identify as "independents."

"When we serve our country, we take an oath to defend and protect the Constitution. We don't protect or defend a certain group of people or a party. So having that voice to be able to choose who is going to be on the ballot in November and select the commander-in-chief, who are going to be our representatives, is very important," said Marylin Kelly-Cavotta, Co-chair of Ballot PA Vets.

Ballot PA's van, the "Voteswagon," will be traveling all across Pennsylvania.