S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - While people across the country will be anxiously waiting to see if Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow Wednesday morning, in the Lehigh Valley all eyes will be on a grandfather and grandson groundhog duo.
"It's the grandfather and the grandson and Lee the grandson, he predicts the weather, he whispers in my ear what it's going to be for the next six weeks," said Dave Adam, President of Grundsau Lodge 16.
Grundsau Lodge 16 sends the two stuffed groundhogs down the Jordan Creek in South Whitehall Township every year to make their own predictions, separate from Punxsutawney Phil. Adam says it's a tradition that started long before his time.
"Germans used to use a badger over in Germany but when they came to America there was no badgers here so the closest thing to it was the groundhog."
Adam says the lodge wasn't able to hold the ceremony last year because of the pandemic. This year, he's expecting about 80 to 100 people to come out to Covered Bridge Park for the event and his organization is ready.
"We had to chop a path through the ice," Adam said.
The ceremony isn't just about the groundhog seeing its shadow, it's also a cultural celebration for the Pennsylvania Dutch.
"We pledge allegiance to the flag in Dutch, we sing America in Dutch, then I'll do a prayer in Dutch and we'll sing three different songs in Pennsylvania Dutch," said Adam.
The ceremony starts at 7 a.m. Wednesday.