Joe Biden is being sworn in as the 46th president on Wednesday. This makes him just the second native Pennsylvanian to be elected to the nation's top spot. You have to go all the way back to 1857 for the first.
The Lancaster house known as Wheatland was the permanent residence of James Buchanan, our 15th president. He was the first president to be from Pennsylvania, and the only one to be a bachelor.
Wheatland director and historian Patrick Clark says he played the role of uncle.
"He considered himself having his little family, which included 2 children of his departed sisters," Clark said.
Each year thousands of families visit the 13,000-square-foot home, some to see the presidential teakwood desk made in India, or the unopened bottle of Moderna wine from 1832. Clark admits Buchanan's dubious presidential distinction is reason number one for many.
"A lot of people come here curious to find out why many historians for many years and decades have claimed he's the worst," Clark said.
Known as the president right before Lincoln, Buchanan was born in a log cabin in Cove Gap, Franklin County in 1791, and had a long history of public service before being elected president in 1857.
Clark says journalists of the day called the Buchanan library his inner sanctum. Clark says it was there while writing his inauguration speech with his nephew that Buchanan set the ominous tone for his presidency.
The Dred Scott case was a blow for those against slavery. Buchanan sided with the courts, which ruled as a Black man Scott couldn't declare himself free.
"He thought the Dred Scott decision was really going to put a damper on all this slavery and expansion in the nation," Clark said.
He was absolutely wrong. It was the beginning of his presidential problems, Clark says. He adds the Democrat wasn't necessarily for slavery, and even emancipated slaves, but was a strict follower of the law.
Even though his foreign policy was a success, Buchanan is remembered for his unwillingness or inability to act in the face of secession.
"In some ways he kept the peace but left the burner on and actually turned it up a lot," Clark said.