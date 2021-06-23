HARRISBURG, Pa. – A Republican state senator wants more vaccine information from the Pennsylvania health department.
"In my mind, this ought not to be some big state secret," said Sen. David Argall, who serves the 29th district which includes parts of Berks County and all of Schuylkill County.
While the state offers plenty of information on doses administered, there is less information about how many have gone to waste.
Argall said he would like to see more data released surrounding Pennsylvania's vaccine rollout.
"I was surprised to find out earlier this year that the Pennsylvania Department of Health was absolutely refusing to give up what I think should be public information regarding the number of wasted COVID-19 vaccines," Argall said.
The senator is the prime sponsor of a bill that, if passed, would require the state Department of Health to publicize data about any wasted vaccine doses.
The bill unanimously passed the state Senate this week with a bipartisan vote of 50-0.
It now moves on to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for consideration.
"We still want to put it into the law, so that some future cabinet secretary five years, 10 years, 15 years down the road doesn't make the same mistake that we've seen earlier this year," said Argall.
In a memo to his fellow Senate colleagues, Argall said his legislation would not disclose any patient identities or personal health information.
69 News reached out to the Department of Health regarding the bill and is awaiting a statement from them.