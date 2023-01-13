HARRISBURG, Pa. - Democratic state Sen. Lisa Boscola is reaching across the aisle, joining with her Republican counterpart, Sen. Camera Bartolotta, to revive a bill she says will increase access to health care.

They're planning to reintroduce Senate Bill 25, which would remove requirements for nurse practitioners to have two collaboration agreements with doctors.

"I want to unleash the value of their nursing degrees and just add to access of health care," Boscola said.

The law would, instead, allow practitioners to operate independently after completing a three-year, 3,600-hour collaboration period with a doctor.

Currently, around 25 states have similar laws, but there are still those opposed, such as the Pennsylvania Medical Society.

"There never is an easy path whenever you open up the scope of practice, like we're trying to do now," Boscola said. "I know that in rural areas of the commonwealth these nurse practitioners are necessary."

In the last session, the bill cleared the Senate, but couldn't make it through the House.

"There's no doubt we need to do something, and this might be along the right path, but it's something I'm not willing to commit on either way yet," said Democratic State Rep. Mike Schlossberg.

He thinks lawmakers may be more receptive. The pandemic has shifted attitudes on health care access and regulation.

"You have to study this issue very, very carefully, because if you mess up, you're providing worse health care, you're damaging the health care system," Schlossberg said.

Boscola says she hopes to gain support from Josh Shapiro, who is set to be sworn in as governor Tuesday.

"It's just modernizing medicine," Boscola said. "We've come so far."