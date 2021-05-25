BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death, and local activist Esther Lee says more work needs to be done when it comes to ending systemic racism.
"We need to do more than sit down and talk to one another across the table, I'll tell you that. Apparently, that isn't working," Lee, president of NAACP Bethlehem, said.
Lee says progress is being made when it comes to weeding out police brutality and systemic racism.
"We're doing well here in Bethlehem, as well as we can, following and pressing for training, continued training," Lee added.
However, she believes other communities across the Lehigh Valley need to do better.
"I don't think they measure up. I think there's a lot of work that needs to be done," Lee said.
When it comes to making changes in Harrisburg, Lee would like legislators on the streets and speaking with those who are impacted by it every day.
"I think those guys and women need to get their feet in the road and come out behind those desks and look at reality," she said.
"Pennsylvania was one of the first states to enact actual changes in the law last year in 2020," State Rep. Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, said.
McClinton is a member of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus and says the General Assembly passed legislation that established a statewide database to track police misconduct.
"We also passed legislation that increased the accessibility to training: racial sensitivity and diversity training," McClinton said.
McClinton tells 69 News she expects more bills will be introduced during this session.
"We have a bill to provide de-escalation and require de-escalation measures are used before resorting to lethal force," McClinton said.
McClinton says she also wants to see a chokehold ban and make sure every department has access to non-lethal weapons.