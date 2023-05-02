HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley lawmaker's bill that aims to ease the state's teacher shortage has cleared a big hurdle in Harrisburg.

The Pennsylvania State House has passed the "Grow Our Own Educators" bill.

The legislation was created by State Rep. Mike Schlossberg of Lehigh County.

It helps get financial aid to aspiring teachers so they can get their education degrees. The money would be obtained through a new grant program within the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

The bill now heads to the state Senate.