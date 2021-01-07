Now, one is calling for President Donald Trump to resign or be removed from office and for the Vice President Mike Pence to take over.
Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of the 6th District represents Chester County and southeastern Berks County, including Reading. Speaking to 69 News, she let her constituents know she was safe just hours after the violence erupted at the Capitol building in Washington.
"What you've seen on television is unfolding very close to where I am," she said. "I'm grateful that I'm safe and sound."
She said the storming of the building by violent protestors would not stop her from doing the work she was sent to Washington to do.
"I am not scared. I am angry. I am frustrated that we are at this place that we have to defend our Constitution and our country," she said. "I'm glad to be here to have the opportunity to get back to work as soon as this is cleared and we can move forward as a nation."
Rep. Dan Meuser represents the 9th Congressional District, which includes all of Carbon, Columbia, Schuylkill and Lebanon counties, as well as parts of Berks, Luzerne, Montour, and Northumberland counties. He is one of eight Pennsylvania representatives who had planned to vote against certifying Joe Biden, unless Congress formed a bipartisan commission to look into alleged voter fraud.
After the violence erupted, he tweeted, "I stayed back trying to secure the doors. Capitol Police kept everyone safe, while putting themselves at risk. We must be grateful to our law enforcement and condemn violent lawlessness."
Rep. Madeleine Dean of the 4th District, representing Montgomery and Berks counties, had the harshest words and a call for action.
She tweeted on Wednesday night, "I am requesting VP Pence invoke the 25th Amendment and begin the process of assuming duties from President Trump who has shown his incapacity to serve."
"This is not us — we all know this is not us," said Houlahan. "This is not America. This is a very, very small representation of people, and we know we are better than this, and I really look forward to restoring our faith in democracy."