It's two weeks before the election, and it's a U.S. Supreme Court ruling Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says was the right one.
"Why should we change the rules and make it harder for people to participate in our democracy? We need all legal, eligible votes to count, and every time I've gone to court, we've won to protect that right," Shapiro said.
The high court upheld a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling that mail-in ballots postmarked the day of the election and received three days later can be counted.
Shapiro says, so far, 2.8 million Pennsylvanians have requested their ballots through the mail. 1 million have already been returned, and now, the others have time to make sure their vote counts.
"The rules are set, voting is underway, we're deep in the fourth quarter and I'm pleased that the people can now have confidence and trust the process going forward," Shapiro said.
Of course, the ruling has reached President Donald Trump. The president called the decision ridiculous, saying, "So we're gonna wait until after November 3rd and start announcing states? It's crazy."
The ruling has split state lawmakers right down party lines.
"Very disappointed in the U.S. Supreme Court going along with it. That is the job of the legislature, not the Supreme Court," said Pennsylvania Sen. Mario Scavello.
"It's going to be Democrat and Republican votes coming in. Nobody should be afraid of three days after because of an attempt to make a vote," said state Sen. Lisa Boscola.
Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by 8 p.m. on November 3 and received by the election officials before 5 p.m. on November 6.