The calls for tougher gun control laws are ramping up after the latest mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado left 10 people dead. This comes after the U.S. House of Representatives already passed legislation just a few weeks ago that leaders now want to move on to the Senate.
Local lawmakers have mixed reactions to the push for these stricter background checks, which might have a hard time passing the next hurdle.
When U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan saw this latest shooting, she knew something had to change.
"It was heartbreaking on a personal level because one of my friends…his parents actually live in that community and shop in that store," said Houlahan. "He texted me and said, 'What are you going to do about this?'"
Houlahan — who represents Reading, southeastern Berks County, and all of Chester County — agrees with President Joseph Biden that the Senate must follow the House's lead and pass stricter gun laws.
"Another American city has been scarred by gun violence and the resulting trauma," said Biden. "We can saves lives, increasing the background checks like they're supposed to occur, eliminating assault weapons."
"We need to make sure we go through proper channels to make sure people are safe and secure to own these really important tools — weapons," Houlahan added. "Those are the kinds of things that we need to not unreasonably ask of each other to be able to feel safe in our communities."
One of the proposed bills would close a loophole that lets gun sales go through if a background check isn't completed within three business days.
U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, a Republican who represents Pennsylvania's 9th District, did not support the House background check bills. Before the vote earlier this month, he said they would not make America safer.
"These bills are being sold to the public as an effort to pass universal background checks, but House Democrats fail to recognize that every commercial gun sale in the United States already has a background check," Meuser said.
It's not just Republicans opposed to passing these bills. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin from West Virginia is pushing for a compromise bill that he and Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey created in 2013 after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he will bring the House-passed background checks legislation to the floor.