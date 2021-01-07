Chaos at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday is leaving many people on edge.
Local lawmakers who were inside the Capitol during the violent attack are sharing their experiences.
"Once we heard the banging on the doors of the chamber, we knew we were in grave danger," said U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, whose district includes Montgomery and Berks counties.
There were moments of terror, but perseverance prevailed.
"We went back. We were not deterred. We got back into that chamber and we completed what we had to do, our constitutional duty to seat the incoming president and vice president," Dean said.
After being evacuated and delayed for more than 6 hours while the U.S. Capitol building was under attack, Congress returned to its joint session late Wednesday. Just before 4 a.m., lawmakers confirmed Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.
The occasion would typically be celebrated by some, but for many it brings mixed emotions.
"I guess I feel victorious that we are moving forward, but we still have a few weeks to get through, and that's a big concern," said U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, who represents the Lehigh Valley.
Wild says the country is just about as close to rock bottom as it can get, recounting the moments she crouched on the floor in the House chamber.
Less than 24 hours later, she and others say the president's role in Wednesday's events needs to be investigated.
"I have heard members of Congress talking about it very actively, and a number of my colleagues have called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked. Some have called for impeachment," Wild said.
Moments after Congress certified the Electoral College results, a White House spokesman released a statement from President Trump, saying, "Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th."
The statement comes as Trump still has the support of several Republicans in Congress to dispute the election.
Wednesday's riot left four people dead, including a woman who was shot by a Capitol police officer. The other three died of apparent medical emergencies, officials said.
More than 50 arrests were made.