WASHINGTON, D.C. - The final vote is in, and the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill is passed.
In a statement, Congresswoman Susan Wild said relief is on the way to folks across the Lehigh Valley.
The legislation will provide $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals making less than $75,000 a year, a child tax credit, and money for others struggling.
Wild said, "Not only will the American Rescue Plan help accelerate vaccine distribution to get more shots in more arms, it will also invest nearly $5 billion into Pennsylvania schools to get kids back into the classroom and provide crucial support for the small businesses that are the backbone of our economy."
"The vaccine brings hope and healing in so many ways. Again, a vaccinated America is the only way to beat the pandemic, get our economy back on track and for us to get back our lives and our loved ones," President Joe Biden said.
No Republican voted for the bill, as was the case in the Senate on Saturday. Some say the bill is filled with a lot of spending that has nothing to do with COVID relief. Congressman Dan Meuser said states will get more money, but many have not spent all of the $500 billion allocated in the previous relief bills.
The bill also includes $45 billion in transportation aid, which includes helping airlines to maintain payroll.
Meuser further said, "Democrat leadership wants to spend another $2 trillion on an excessive spending bill that directs just 1% towards vaccines and provides far beyond what is needed to fuel our continued recovery."
The White House said Biden will sign the bill on Friday.