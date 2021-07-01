WASHINGTON, D.C. - The $1.2-trillion bipartisan infrastructure agreement is still far from a done deal, but lawmakers say it's a good start.
"We take infrastructure for granted – as we should be able to – but it requires maintenance," said Rep. Susan Wild, (D) PA District 7.
Wild supports the bill, which had a rocky rollout last week when President Joe Biden indicated he may not sign it without another, Democrat-only package attached.
He since rolled that back.
"If they are freestanding, then I think we should evaluate them on their merits, and the infrastructure bill would have broad bipartisan support if it's paid for properly," said Sen. Pat Toomey, (R) Pennsylvania.
Toomey says the framework - so far - looks good. But he has serious concerns about spending new money.
As it stands, the package relies heavily on IRS enforcement and general economic growth.
"I don't want to raise taxes on people. I don't want to use smoke and mirrors. I don't want to pretend that suddenly we're going to have the IRS find hundreds of millions of dollars," Toomey said.
"We will be creating jobs. People that have jobs pay taxes. We will be creating all kinds of new – quite honestly - we'll be building up new industries," Wild said.
Although the bill could be sunk by Democrats on their own - the left wing of the party has threatened to vote against the package unless the other bill is attached.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have indicated they still want to go that route.
"I would love to see that happen, but having said that, I think it's very unlikely," Wild said.
"If they're tied together, I'm out, and so are most Republicans," Toomey said.