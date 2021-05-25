HARRISBURG, Pa. - Will you need proof of your COVID vaccination to go to school, go to work, or enter a business?
Not if some Pennsylvania lawmakers have their way.
A recently proposed bill could be the first step in banning what's being called a vaccine passport, or the requirement that people prove they've received a COVID-19 vaccine in order to do certain things.
The bill went before the Health and Human Services Committee Monday, passing by a vote of 6 to 4.
"I do not believe that government at any level should require citizens to show proof of the COVID-19 vaccine. Our goal should be focused on getting the vaccine to those who want it but not punish those individuals who have made a personal choice," said Sen. Judy Ward, (R) Blair County.
Committee member Sen. Bob Mensch from Montgomery County voted yes on the bill.
But Senator Judy Schwank of Berks County voted no, saying more conversation needs to be had on the impact a ban might have in the future.
"To vote for this prematurely might end up limiting us, limiting our school district officials and more seriously impacting community health. I just don't think it's a issue that is not necessarily needs to be addressed by legislation at this point," Schwank said.
The bill is now headed to the appropriations committee, where it could be passed to the full Senate and then the House for consideration.
Governor Tom Wolf has indicated he's not pursuing any kind of vaccine passport requirement, and it's unclear if he would sign the measure.