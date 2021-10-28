From tossing the state's gerrymandered congressional map, upholding Gov. Tom Wolf's coronavirus pandemic restrictions, and deciding the state's mail voting law, Pennsylvania's Supreme Court has made real impacts on residents' lives.
But president elect of Allentown's Bar Association Michael Daigle says local judicial races may have the bigger impact.
"Because Magisterial District Court and Court of Common Pleas are dealing with issues that affect people on a day-to-day basis," Daigle said.
Court of Common Pleas judges are those in County Courthouses hearing criminal, civil, family, and juvenile cases.
Terms are 10 years. Then there is a vote of retention - a yes or no for a candidate is on the ballot. If retained, another 10 years is served on the bench.
On the lowest level are Magisterial District Judges. Think of them as the people's court.
"It's a lot of stuff that affects people at the basic level of their lives," Daigle said.
Everything from evictions, to traffic fines, to preliminary hearings.
Jean Raymond Hoffman of Allentown's Housing Association Development Corporation manages inner-city youth that often end up in front of a magistrate judge for minor offenses that can become major life turning points, depending on the judge's view.
"If the personality of that Magistrate Judge is not empathetic towards the unfortunate youth we serve that could definitely change their lives forever," Hoffman said.
There's also Commonwealth Court, which deals with state agencies, and Superior Court, which most of the time is the end of the line for appeals.