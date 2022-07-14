Tucked into the state's budget passed last week is a long sought after cut to the corporate net income tax.
"To be able to have Republicans and Democrats come together to lower that is positive for the business climate in Pennsylvania, and for those of us who do attraction work and want to keep companies here and keep creating jobs here with new businesses, it certainly is an advantage. It was a disadvantage to be in the position we were in," said President and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation Don Cunningham.
Cunningham says that having the second highest CNI rate in the country didn't look good on paper to prospective businesses.
"When you're on an index of 50 states and you're 49th, you don't know who just skips over you," Cunningham said.
The current rate - 9.99 percent - drops to 8.99 percent this year. It will drop a half a percent every year after until it hits 4.99 in 2031.
"You have to be realistic because they have to adjust to the loss of revenue," Cunningham said.
Which Cunningham says will have the potential to bring in businesses from around the country and makes the state much more competitive against neighboring New Jersey, which has the highest corporate net income tax in the country.
The budget also expands expense deductions to help businesses buy equipment.
"The Lehigh Valley has done very well despite it, but it's an obstacle we've always had to overcome and explain and try to find offsets to try to even it out," Cunningham said.