Demand, including from Asia, has boosted U.S. natural gas prices to a seven-year high.
"I can't prognosticate on where things are going but we can see the trade papers and the pressures especially from Europe," said David Callahan, the president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition, a 100-member trade organization.
He says the PennEast Pipeline would have helped offset future hikes.
"These pipelines, this infrastructure is needed. It makes economic and environmental sense," he said.
PennEast is just one of a slew of Northeast pipelines held up or scuttled, due to legal battles.
This comes as Gov. Tom Wolf rolled out his climate action plan. It aims to reduce the state's greenhouse gases 26 percent by 2025 and 80 percent by 2050 from 2005 levels.
According to the Public Accountability Initiative, a nonprofit public interest research organization, PennEast was set to emit 49 million tons of greenhouse gases annually, the equivalent of 14 coal plants and 10 million cars.
New Jersey's Center for Rate Counsel said the pipeline wasn't needed and could have gotten PennEast a 14% rate of return, higher than the state's Board of Public Utilities allow.
"To in effect purchase gas from themselves, it creates a natural incentive to build unnecessary pipelines," said Democratic New Jersey Congressman Tom Malinowski.
With 3.4 billion barrels of natural gas still uncovered in the Marcellus Shale, this issue isn't running out of gas anytime soon.