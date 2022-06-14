S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - $100 million.
That's what State Rep. Mike Schlossberg says is needed to start dealing with the mental health needs of Pennsylvanians, especially as we emerge from the global pandemic.
"One in five Americans actively suffer from some sort of mental illness. As we all know, during the pandemic, those numbers doubled," Schlossberg said.
Schlossberg says by investing $100 million in Pennsylvania's mental health services, lawmakers can save lives and livelihoods.
Schlossberg's budget proposal, dubbed HOPE, or Healing, Opportunity, Promise and Excellence in Mental Health Care, would provide:
$30 million to ease provider and capacity shortages
$30 million for training, education and outreach
$40 million for public safety
South Whitehall Township Police Chief Glen Dorney says the proposal would give police the tools and support they need to better serve the community.
"We are typically the first ones to encounter somebody in a mental health crisis. You know, we are a lot of things. We're expected to be a lot of things, but we're not experts in mental health," Dorney said.
Rep. Ryan Mackenzie says while he doesn't know the specifics of Schlossberg's proposal, mental health funding is a priority for Republicans.
"It's been more acutely coming to the forefront because of things coming out of COVID and now some mass shootings that have occurred with individuals who are mentally disturbed, so I think there is a stronger desire to take action now," Mackenzie said.
Schlossberg says the funding for the proposal would come out of the budget surplus.
He says the proposal could change during the budget negotiation process, which concludes June 30.