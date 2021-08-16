Chaos is unfolding in Afghanistan, as the Taliban continue their takeover of the country. The Taliban took control of the capital, Kabul, on Sunday after the president fled, bringing an end to a two-decade campaign in which the U.S. and its allies had tried to transform Afghanistan. Their advance across the country took just over a week.
Politicians representing our area are responding to the news. Here are their statements.
U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) --
“What we are witnessing in Afghanistan is nothing short of a tragedy. The miscalculation to rapidly withdraw our forces to meet symbolic rather than strategic deadlines has created a rapidly unfolding humanitarian disaster that will lead to only more pain and suffering for the people of Afghanistan. It’s incumbent upon the United States to ensure a swift and safe evacuation of American citizens, along with our Afghan partners fleeing the Taliban.”
U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa. 6th District), in part --
“It’s not enough to say I’m heartbroken - I’m gutted. These past few days have been difficult to process, and not because the Taliban’s progress was surprising. In fact, the opposite. We sounded the alarm, and our dire warnings fell on deaf ears. Now these insurgents have captured Kabul, seizing the hopes of us all for a more free and prosperous Afghanistan and leaving our partners there to wonder if we have abandoned them.
“There will be time to debate our failed military and diplomatic strategy and I am committed to being part of those tough conversations and holding accountable those who seemingly misled the American people.
...
“Regardless of whether or not you agree with the Administration’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces, we cannot lose sight of where we do agree: our partners in Afghanistan who stood up to tyranny in hopes of a brighter tomorrow have earned our sustained commitment. We have tools to stem the violence, support displaced people, and safeguard those who supported the U.S. and allies efforts. We must use them. I have urged President Biden to do so and will continue until our Afghan allies are safe. Of personal importance to me, we also owe it to the women and girls there to not lose hope on the promise to protect the gains made over the past 20 years. Without a doubt, this will be our greatest challenge, but one worth our full devotion."
U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa. 9th District), in part --
"This situation provides further proof that Biden is again dead wrong on foreign policy...deadly wrong. I have many friends in the district as well as know other members of Congress who served our nation bravely in Afghanistan. They are beside themselves with disbelief as to the whole situation... why did the Biden administration originally set September 11, 2021, as the withdrawal date for our troops, the 20th anniversary of the attack on our country? (Reminder: The 9/11 attack was orchestrated from a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, which has and continues to maintain close relations with Al Qaeda.) Choosing this date was one of the most stupid decisions this incompetent White House has made.
"Then the Biden administration moves up the withdrawal date to August 31. What has become clear is that the Biden administration is completely unprepared and has done no contingency planning. This is a dangerous situation for Afghans, our allies, and may have great ramifications on our own national security."
U.S. Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa. 7th District) --
"My heart goes out to the Gold Star families who lost a loved one in Afghanistan over the past twenty years, and to the Afghan civilians who face an uncertain future under Taliban control. We owe it to them to do everything in our power to keep our promises to provide robust assistance, including refugee evacuations and visa support, especially to the thousands of Afghans who provided invaluable help to American forces for two decades. The chaos in Afghanistan is a tragedy, and I have serious concerns about the speed with which the government collapsed and the clear intelligence failures around the fall of Kabul. But let’s be clear – the decades-long war could not continue, and it is long past time to wind down the U.S. footprint in Afghanistan. We cannot democratize the world using military might alone, nor can we pretend that American servicemembers should be sent into impossible situations with no exit strategy. I expect and look forward to continued updates from the Biden Administration about their strategy to aid Afghanistan in the coming days."