WASHINGTON - After three days of voting, a speaker has not been elected.

Congress remains deadlocked in its search for a Speaker of the House, despite ongoing negotiations with conservative members of the Republican Party, known as the Freedom Caucus, and a series of concessions.

Republican frontrunner Kevin McCarthy has agreed to put at least one member of the caucus on the House Rules Committee and allow only one member of Congress to call for a vote to oust the speaker.

"I think we're having good discussions and I think everybody wants to find a solution," said McCarthy.

But some Republicans say they will not budge.

"I will never vote for Kevin McCarthy," said Rep. Bob Good, (R)-Virginia.

Democrats are growing frustrated with the gridlock.

"It's time for the Republicans to get their act together," said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, (D)-New York.

Lafayette College Government Professor John Kincaid says a speaker vote hasn't gone this long since 1855, when it took 133 rounds of voting.

"So it's theoretically possible that this balloting could continue for a very long time, unless Kevin McCarthy decides to withdraw from the running," said Kincaid.

Kincaid says the divisiveness seen during the process could be an indication of future problems for the majority.

"It will make it very difficult for the Republican Party to get legislation through the House of Representatives because the conservative wing disagrees so sharply with the majority of the Republican Party," said Kincaid.

To get elected as Speaker of the House, 218 votes are needed.

82 freshmen members waiting to join the House continue to wait, unable to be sworn in until a speaker is named.