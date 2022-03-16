Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy addressed Congress Wednesday, calling for a humanitarian no-fly zone, more defense systems, aircraft, and secondary sanctions against Russia.

"In the darkest time of our country, for the whole Europe, I call on you to do more," Zelenskyy said.

After his emotional address, members of Congress gave Zelenskyy a standing ovation. Reaction to his speech was swift.

"The United States stands by the Ukrainian people, and we will work with our allies to support their needs," Sen. Bob Casey said in a Twitter post.

Sen. Pat Toomey said America can lead the world in secondary financial sanctions, "ensuring the Russians do not receive a single penny to fund the killing of Ukrainians."

Congresswoman Susan Wild, (D)-PA-District 7, was part of a bipartisan delegation that went to Poland earlier this month.

"I don't think that we should do the no-fly zone because it would involve American soldiers. I do think that we should be facilitating the transfer of those warplanes," Wild said.

Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, (R)-PA-District 1, worked in Ukraine in 2015 as an FBI agent helping Ukraine try to meet NATO metrics. He likens Zelensky to Winston Churchill.

"He gave an address to a very divided House and Senate, Democrats and Republicans from both chambers, and every one of them stood up and applauded him, there's not too many people that can accomplish that," Fitzpatrick said.

President Joe Biden signed a bill that would send $800 million in military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The president told Americans to prepare for a long and difficult battle ahead.

