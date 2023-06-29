EASTON, Pa. - The U.S. Supreme Court has ended the use of affirmative action in college admissions.

And while the decision is monumental, political scientist John Kincaid with Lafayette College says it will mostly only impact the nation's most selective schools.

"It won't have that much impact on most colleges and universities because they admit most or all of the students who apply. So it really is more an impact on these elite schools," he said.

In the majority opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts did say colleges can consider "an applicant's discussion of how race affected his or her life" through admission requirements like a college essay, for example.

He also carved out exemptions for the military - for now.

In a statement, Lehigh University, which has a 46 percent acceptance rate - said - in part - it's still committed to diversity, and that "This Supreme Court decision does not change this desired end state, but it does change the processes we may use to achieve it, and so we have work to do."

Meantime, DeSales University, which has a much higher acceptance rate - around 78-percent - tells 69 News the decision won't affect it the way it might other universities, as their decisions are based on "merit, letters of recommendation, and, in some cases, an interview process."

"Universities and colleges are going to have to be really careful about how they consider race," said Attorney Shanna Fegley, with Hoffman and Hlavac in Allentown.

She says she expects more lawsuits to come following the decision.

"I'm sure a lot of different groups are going to be using the same reasoning to further their objects in employment law and other areas as well," Fegley said.