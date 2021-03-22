You hear wear a mask, social distance, and wash your hands, but some still were diagnosed with COVID.
Colette Boudreaux is a patient doctors refer to as a long hauler, people diagnosed with COVID but are still feeling lasting effects three months after initial diagnosis.
"Nobody could answer how long this was going to last. If it's going to be forever, if it's going to be a week, if it's going to be three months. Initially it was supposed to be two weeks and here we are at a year," Boudreaux said.
Long haulers have been in the spotlight, but now the light is shining brighter after Kent Taylor, the CEO of Texas Roadhouse, died by suicide after a battle with a COVID-related symptom, tinnitus, a ringing in the ears.
"I told John, I wish I was surprised," Boudreaux said.
She says there were days when she was at a low point, and didn't know what each day would bring in regards to new conditions.
Boudreaux was used to signing and performing.
"I had no purpose, I felt like I was living with no purpose, except to just survive day after day," Boudreaux said.
Doctors say help is available, and Boudreaux agrees. She says her doctors and her family have helped keep spirits high. She also took up painting.
"I'm not very good, but it gave me some place to at least express and do something," Boudreaux said.
Boudreaux says she feels like the virus is working its way through her body. She has overcome seizures, but now she is dealing with low blood counts and other effects.
She did receive her first dose of the vaccine, which gives her more hope.
"I'm a pretty strong person and I'm going to beat it no matter what," Boudreaux said.
And with an estimated 2.5 million long haulers in the nation Boudreaux has one last thing to say, because she knows fighting the virus is both physical and mental.
"If you're a long hauler and you're struggling mentally you can find me on Facebook and talk to me. I'm here to support you," Boudreaux said.