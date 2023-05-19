With a smile on his face, Eli Rauzon tells 69 News, "I do not feel 100 years old."

Rauzon doesn't feel it, look it, or act it. But, he certainly knows what life was like a century ago growing up in a small town in Ohio.

"We didn't have running water, there was a pump behind the house and we got running water by using that pump," he says.

Rauzon joined the Navy as soon as he graduated high school, just one year before World War II began. He fought overseas.

"I was in the Navy for 10 years," he says.

He then fought in the Korean War. Once he retired from the service, he worked as a contractor for the Defense Department. He moved to the Lehigh Valley in the 1970's.

Rauzon let us in on his secret to not only living to 100, but still thriving at 100.

"Your body is you, when your body fails, everything else fails," he explains. "So it's everyone's obligation to take care of that body."

And it takes more than just trying to stay healthy.

"If you look at the good things, enjoy each day, concentrate on being healthy, concentrate on exercising, even if you walk, you're exercising. Keep your mind active, read and concentrate, that's gonna make a difference in the end," he says.

One of Rauzon's favorite ways to stay active is to hit the dance floor with his favorite partner, swaying away to their favorite music, big band. Both widowed, Rauzon met Lucy Sokol, at a dance of course, and they've been dancing ever since.

With a twinkle in her eye, Sokol says, "I have no problem with him turning 100, he looks absolutely tremendous."

Rauzon has no problem turning 100 either.

"I've lived a good life," he says.

He certainly has! 69 News would like to wish Eli Rauzon a very happy birthday!