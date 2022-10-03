DERRY TWP., Pa. — This time of year, you'll find just about anything and everything with a pumpkin flavor, and beer is certainly no exception.

Some 3,000 pounds of longneck pumpkins go into Tröegs Independent Brewing's fall seasonal, Master of Pumpkins, which also features those autumnal notes of nutmeg, cinnamon, vanilla, and caramel.

But the ingredient giving the beer its pumpkin flavor — those pumpkins — are grown especially for Tröegs by Strites' Orchard, located between Hershey and Harrisburg.

"To us, a pumpkin beer should have pumpkin," said brewmaster John Trogner. "We're a Pennsylvania brewery, and pumpkins grow really well here, so using Pennsylvania pumpkins just makes sense. Our fans definitely appreciate the connection to local agriculture."

After the pumpkins are harvested, the brewery's kitchen staff prepares and roasts them in-house before passing them off to the brewing team, which purées the pumpkins and adds them to the mash tun.

Master of Pumpkins is available on draft and in 16-ounce cans.