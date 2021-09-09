Masks Covid coronavirus generic
Pixabay

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A loophole in Pennsylvania’s new mask mandate for schools is allowing untold numbers of students to go to class without having to cover their faces.

The state health secretary’s order requiring masks to be worn inside K-12 school and child care facilities took effect Tuesday.

It includes an exemption for students who claim it would cause or worsen a medical condition. But the masking order does not require a student to produce a doctor’s note or other supporting medical documentation.

Now some school boards that oppose the statewide mandate are allowing students to come to class unmasked with just a parent's signature.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.