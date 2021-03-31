PITTSBURGH, Pa. - President Joe Biden was in Pittsburgh Wednesday, making his pitch for infrastructure.
"We all do better when we all do well. it's time to build our economy from the bottom up and the middle out. Not the top down," Biden said.
The "American Jobs Plan" includes $650 billion for physical infrastructure, $300 billion each for housing, manufacturing, and the electric grid, and $400 billion for elderly in-home care.
Becky Bradley is the executive director of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. She points out that 80% of our infrastructure funding comes from the federal government. The current funding runs out in September.
"Renewed funding, because essentially it is renewed funding, would allow us to go forward with Future LV and our plans which include a variety of projects, including resurfacing projects on Route 22, to bridge replacements on Route 33," Bradley said.
The package would repair 20,000 miles of highway and 10,000 bridges, but it also expands what we define as infrastructure.
"Including things like broadband connectivity, expansion of the cellular network, and other things like water sewer and storm water infrastructure," Bradley said.
In order to pay for it, Biden wants to raise corporate taxes from 21% to 28% and on those making more than $400,000, which will likely face opposition from Republicans.
Pa. Sen. Bob Casey released a statement on Biden's visit to Pittsburgh:
“Today, President Biden laid out a plan to rebuild our infrastructure, create jobs and grow incomes for hardworking families. His plan also includes the bold investment that I have called for in home and community-based services, which will allow seniors and individuals with disabilities to receive care in the setting of their choice, lift up the caregiving workforce and make permanent funding from my bill in the American Rescue Plan. This is what ‘building back better’ is all about. In addition to laying out a detailed plan to upgrade our roads and bridges, President Biden has put forth commonsense ideas for how to finance these investments. Congress should quickly move forward on this legislation.”
Sen. Pat Toomey said he agreed that more should be done to rebuild the nation's infrastructure. Toomey said that improvements should be funded by user fees and reductions in government spending, not through tax increases.