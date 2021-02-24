Lehigh Valley Health Network held a topping off ceremony Wednesday for its new Dickson City Hospital, north of Scranton.
Construction crews placed the final beam to complete the framework.
LVH Dickson City is expected to open in the spring of 2022.
